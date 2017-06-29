Dock B & C reopening on July 1 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Dock B & C reopening on July 1

Fort Gordon (WXFG) Fort Gordon (WXFG)
FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) -

Pointes West Army Resort has announced that Dock B & C will re-open July 1.

Boats will be allowed "back home" starting that date.

Patrons who held their boats there, will not be charged for July 2017 for the inconvenience.

Also, the marina will also re-open at that same time.

For patrons in Dock A, where the severe weather hit, the Pointes West Army resort is working to have it fully restored.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Limits on travel to US issued after Supreme Court ruling

    Limits on travel to US issued after Supreme Court ruling

    Thursday, June 29 2017 4:31 AM EDT2017-06-29 08:31:42 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 10:03 AM EDT2017-06-29 14:03:04 GMT

    The move comes after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.

    More >>

    The move comes after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.

    More >>

  • Little progress evident as GOP hunts health bill votes

    Little progress evident as GOP hunts health bill votes

    Thursday, June 29 2017 4:10 AM EDT2017-06-29 08:10:37 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-06-29 14:02:56 GMT

    Facing a daunting equation - the bill loses if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it - the list of Republicans who've publicly complained about the legislation reached double digits, though many were expected to eventually relent.

    More >>

    Facing a daunting equation - the bill loses if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it - the list of Republicans who've publicly complained about the legislation reached double digits, though many were expected to eventually relent.

    More >>

  • Safe at home; MLB umpire Tumpane rescues woman on bridge

    Safe at home; MLB umpire Tumpane rescues woman on bridge

    Thursday, June 29 2017 12:34 AM EDT2017-06-29 04:34:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-06-29 14:01:54 GMT

    Major League Baseball umpire John Tumpane says he's no hero after helping save a woman attempting to jump off the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

    More >>

    Major League Baseball umpire John Tumpane says he's no hero after helping save a woman attempting to jump off the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly