Dock B & C reopening on July 1

Pointes West Army Resort has announced that Dock B & C will re-open July 1.

Boats will be allowed "back home" starting that date.

Patrons who held their boats there, will not be charged for July 2017 for the inconvenience.

Also, the marina will also re-open at that same time.

For patrons in Dock A, where the severe weather hit, the Pointes West Army resort is working to have it fully restored.

