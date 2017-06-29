Fort Gordon issues “all-clear” moments after lockdown

A lockdown on Thursday morning at Fort Gordon lasted only a few moments. The post issued an “all-clear” message on its social media pages at 7:35 a.m., letting people know that the threat had passed. The original lockdown message was posted at 7:26 a.m.

The message goes on to say that a training session using training munitions had not been reported. As soon as law enforcement officials arrived, they were able to clear the scene.

Again, Fort Gordon says there is no threat at this time. All personnel have been advised to return to regular operations and duties.

