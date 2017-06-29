Fourth of July Celebration on the Partridge Inn's Rooftop

On Tuesday, July 4th you can celebrate Independence day with a great view of fireworks and downtown Augusta from the Partridge Inn's Rooftop.
The hotel will offer food and beverage specials throughout the evening starting at 5:00 PM. Live entertainment will begin at 8:30 PM and fireworks will begin at day. There is a $10 charge for entrance to the event, and only 125 tickets will be sold.
Facing a daunting equation - the bill loses if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it - the list of Republicans who've publicly complained about the legislation reached double digits, though many were expected to eventually relent.
Dwight Yoakam at Bell Auditorium; (Source: WFXG)
PJ Masks Live! 'Time to be a Hero' is coming to the Bell Auditorium on October 20. The live-action adventure brings entertainment eOne's animated TV series to the stage. The show airs on Disney Junior. Catboy, Owlette, Gekko and the Baddies will all be live with world-class production. The show starts at 6 p.m. on October 20. You can tickets starting July 7 at 10 a.m. on Georgialinatix.com or at the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved. More >>
