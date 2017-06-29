Fourth of July Celebration on the Partridge Inn's Rooftop

On Tuesday, July 4th you can celebrate Independence day with a great view of fireworks and downtown Augusta from the Partridge Inn's Rooftop.

The hotel will offer food and beverage specials throughout the evening starting at 5:00 PM. Live entertainment will begin at 8:30 PM and fireworks will begin at day. There is a $10 charge for entrance to the event, and only 125 tickets will be sold.

To purchase tickets for the Partridge Inn's Fourth of July Celebration, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fourth-of-july-party-on-the-rooftop-of-the-partridge-inn-tickets-35084907904

