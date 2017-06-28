High 5 4 Kids: Josie McDaniel

15-year-old Josie McDaniel is all about the 2 E's - Education and Excitement.

"School is my number 1 priority and that comes over everything else," says McDaniel. So it's no surprise she brings home A's and B's. "I'm glad about the A's but I want to bring the B's to A's. I want to know why did I get an A, why didn't I get as high of an A as I wanted," explains McDaniel.

But the desire to do even better doesn't come from her parents pushing her to excel. "It's me. I want to make sure I'm doing good all the time because I want a great future."

But this Grovetown Sophomore is already thinking about her future plans. She says after taking a Public Law & Safety Class, she's now torn between law school and medical school. "I want to try and get a scholarship because I feel that's really cool too."

But she says she still has time to be a teenager. With the money she saves from working part time, there's no better feeling than treating herself. "I love to shop, I love getting my nails done. Anything that's like taking care of me and doing the extra stuff."

McDaniel is unsure which college she wants to attend. but her goal is to earn a full scholarship.

