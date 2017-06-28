Tips for 1st time Homebuyers in the C-S-R-A

Home buyers know the decision to finally get serious about a new home means money, and lots of it. Housing experts in the C-S-R-A want to make sure you have all the information you need to make the best decision.

The Housing & Community Development office is pulling out all the stops to help you make an informed decision.

"What does a credit score really mean, what's the highest and the low when you start talking about credit rating, what's derogatory credit?" says Director of Housing & Community Development, Hawthorne Welcher. He says he hears questions like that from first-time buyers.

The home ownership exhibit includes homes ranging from $60K to $180K, numbers that Welcher says shouldn't stop anyone from asking questions. "There's never a 'no' answer from us, it might not be right now but there's never a 'no' answer. I think that's the biggest misconception people doubting my credit isn't good enough or my income isn't high enough, you never really know."

There are also different grants to assist first-time buyers.

For example, officers and city employees can qualify for up to $15,000 that will go towards that down payment. But don't make the decision without all the facts. "If you have an interest in home ownership we don't need you all to try to diagnose yourself, come to housing and community department. We're not doctors, but we're doctors in housing," says Welcher.

If you're looking to purchase your first home or just to find out more details, Hawthorne says it's never too early or too late.

To find out more information you can contact La Sandra Corley at (706)-821-1784.

