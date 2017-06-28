"Meals for Moms" program at Georgia Children's Hospital helps mothers spend more time with their babies

Home buyers know the decision to finally get serious about a new home means money, and lots of it. Housing experts in the C-S-R-A want to make sure you have all the information you need to make the best decision. The Housing & Community Development office is pulling out all the stops to help you make an informed decision.More >>
Premature babies at Georgia Children's Hospital are getting a better chance at life. A new program gives free, nutritious meals to moms every day -- allowing them to spend more time with their babies.More >>
A portion of Highway 17 in Wilkes County was down to one lane Wednesday morning after a head-on collision between a logging truck and a tractor trailer. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened at around 7:08 a.m. just north of McDuffie County.More >>
Richmond County police are actively searching for a suspect. The call came in at 1:46 a.m. An unidentified suspect attempted to rob the Checkers fast food restaurant located across from the old Kmart on Deans Bridge Rd.More >>
It's no secret--the Central Square Shopping Center has needed a makeover for quite some time now. The Medical College of Georgia Foundation at Augusta University owns the property, and agrees.More >>
