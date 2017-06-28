"Meals for Moms" program at Children's Hospital of Georgia helps mothers spend more time with their babies

As family and friends mourned the loss of Deputy Gregory Cooke today, he was remembered as a loving husband, father, deputy, and neighborhood friend to the children on Sylvester Street.The funeral took place at 11 A.M. this morning at Beulah Grove Baptist Church. But the admiration and appreciation for Deputy Gregory started long before then.More >>
As family and friends mourned the loss of Deputy Gregory Cooke today, he was remembered as a loving husband, father, deputy, and neighborhood friend to the children on Sylvester Street.The funeral took place at 11 A.M. this morning at Beulah Grove Baptist Church. But the admiration and appreciation for Deputy Gregory started long before then.More >>
Fireworks can make businesses a lot of money fast--and joining me live is an example of that. Dwayne Weatherman is the owner of Sweetwater BP, a business that's been in his family for forty-three years. The 4th of July and New Year's can drive $30 to $50 thousand in revenue to his business.More >>
Fireworks can make businesses a lot of money fast--and joining me live is an example of that. Dwayne Weatherman is the owner of Sweetwater BP, a business that's been in his family for forty-three years. The 4th of July and New Year's can drive $30 to $50 thousand in revenue to his business.More >>
Here is a list of the July 4th celebrations across the CSRA.More >>
Here is a list of the July 4th celebrations across the CSRA.More >>
Premature babies at Georgia Children's Hospital are getting a better chance at life. A new program gives free, nutritious meals to moms every day -- allowing them to spend more time with their babies.More >>
Premature babies at Georgia Children's Hospital are getting a better chance at life. A new program gives free, nutritious meals to moms every day -- allowing them to spend more time with their babies.More >>
The Richmond County is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons involved in the disappearance of Latania Carwell or the location of her remains.More >>
The Richmond County is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons involved in the disappearance of Latania Carwell or the location of her remains.More >>