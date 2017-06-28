"Meals for Moms" program at Children's Hospital of Georgia helps mothers spend more time with their babies

Premature babies at Children's Hospital of Georgia are getting a better chance at life. A new program gives free, nutritious meals to moms every day -- allowing them to spend more time with their babies. FOX 54's Miya Payton spoke to moms who say they are thankful for the hospital's generosity.

The moms at CHOG have more than their fair share of worries. New moms like Lisa Krog have to pump every three hours, causing them to be at the hospital all day long. "Because my son was born so prematurely he is not nursing off of me yet. We are trying at least once a day but most of my time is spent pumping my milk so they can give it to him through his feeding tube." There is no food allowed in the rooms, so moms have to leave their babies in order to feed themselves. "If you're here all day long you have to buy meals out. So it is really nice that the hospital provides that for us. So we do not have to spend the money and we can stay a little closer to our babies."



Amy Gates, a Registered Dietitian NICU Nutrition Specialist at Children's Hospital of Georgia, she says it is important for these mothers to be with their babies as much as possible , sometimes eight to twelve hours a day. "The meal situation is a struggle. Every time they leave to go get a meal -- it is thirty minutes to an hour that they are a way from their infant. The more the mother can hold her baby to her skin the better the stability of the baby and as well as the more milk supply she will have." As a part of the encouragement to stay near the developing babies, the "Meals for Moms" program delivers three free meals per day in the waiting area. "The meals ensure that our moms are nourished. We had mothers tell us that prior to offering the meals they just didn't eat because they didn't want to leave their babies' bedside."



And for many moms, this program teaches them the best foods to eat. "Whatever I'm taking in is what is going to be going to him eventually. So its important to have a balanced meal. They offer sandwiches, fruit, and yogurt, which is all health stuff that's going to provide nutrients to him.", explains Krog.

