Logging truck collision causes backup on Hwy 17 in Wilkes Co.

A portion of Highway 17 in Wilkes County was down to one lane Wednesday morning after a head-on collision between a logging truck and a tractor trailer.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened at around 7:08 a.m. just north of McDuffie County. A tractor trailer driven by twenty-eight-year-old Terry Lee Roberson of Keysville, GA was traveling north on Hwy. 17 behind a dump truck. The dump truck slowed for a construction zone and Roberson was unable to slow his truck in time and veered into the southbound lane, where his truck collided head-on with a Maddox Timber Harvesting log truck. The log truck's trailer overturned, spilling timber all over the road and shoulder.

Both drivers reportedly suffered minor injuries. The log truck driver was taken to a local hospital and Roberson refused treatment. The scene was cleaned up by 10:30 a.m.

Georgia State Patrol determined that Roberson was at fault and he has been charged with following too close and failure to maintain lane.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.