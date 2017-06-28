Fort Gordon Job Fair

A job fair will be held Wednesday, June 28th at Fort Gordon. It will begin a t 9:00 AM and end at 2:00 PM.

The job fair will be held in the DFMWF office on lane Ave. There will be on the spot interviews and immediate hiring.

Positions include food and beverage attendants, cooks, life guards, recreational aids/ assistants, and laborers. You are asked to bring two forms of I.D.

It can be a mixture of your social security card, birth certificate, or drivers license. If you are a military spouse, you are asked to bring a copy of your marriage license and PCS orders.

If you are a Veteran you are asked to bring a copy of your DD214

