Crumbling Augusta shopping center has a firm foundation ahead of it

It's no secret--the Central Square Shopping Center has needed a makeover for quite some time now.

The Medical College of Georgia Foundation at Augusta University owns the property, and agrees.

The loss of Kroger, which closed its doors in April, gave the foundation the impetus to move forward with an overhaul of the property.

Kroger's lease had not changed for the past three decades, according to MCG Foundation president Ian Mercier.

He says the business was charged $6 per square foot. Kroger was about 40,000 square feet, which would run its lease to about $240,000 yearly.

Its closing removed downtown Augusta's grocery heartbeat, something the MCG Foundation and Mercier realize.

"We have a food desert and we're working with the city to find a solution to the problem," he said.

The temporary answer is a food pantry, possibly run through Golden Harvest. The long-term answer is another large-scale grocery store.

The failure of Kroger only encouraged the MCG Foundation to rebuild, as it would only discourage other potential grocers from moving into the same space.

Three businesses remain in the center, though relocation deals are being worked out with them so that the entire center can be leveled.

Mercier says the rest of the center will go down in the next six to nine months. This would give developers a blank canvass from which to work.

A request for proposals will go out soon, and several developers are already expressing interest.

A mid-level hotel, office spaces, parking and green space are among the plans for the 23-acre lot.

Any new structures would be moved much nearer to 15th Street, so that drivers can more easily see what the future center has to offer.

