BREAKING NEWS: Armed robbery suspect shoots cashier; on the run

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Richmond County police are actively searching for a suspect.

The call came in at 1:46 a.m. An unidentified suspect attempted to rob the Checkers fast food restaurant located across from the old Kmart on Deans Bridge Rd. The suspect attempted to rob the cashier through the drive-thru window. When the cashier tried to run away, the suspect fired a weapon. The cashier was shot in the upper arm/shoulder area. 

The suspect is said to have fled toward the Murphy Crossing area. The Criminal Investigations Division were on scene to investigate and a K-9 was sent to track the suspect's whereabouts. The cashier was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening wound. 

