UPDATE: Trial Set on October 23rd for Reality Winner

Reality Winner was in court on Tuesday for her Pre-Trial hearing.

She's the federal contractor accused of leaking classified information. A trial date is now set for October 23rd.

"I think this is about as quickly as we could handle this case given all the different steps along the way," says one of her lawyers, John Bell Jr.

The Prosecution says it found a notebook written in Farsi that belongs to Winner that agents are translating. At her bond hearing several weeks ago, they said they found other notebooks that showed her intentions to meet with Taliban Leaders.

"Once we actually get into the evidence then we'll know if something is or is not shocking," says her other lawyer, Titus Nichols.

But with high amount of classified information in this trial, a 3rd party has now stepped in from the Department of Justice in Washington, DC to monitor the

evidence. Something her defense team says protects everyone involved in this case "That individual will have the responsibility of protecting and safeguarding any classified information. That's what sets it apart from any criminal case you're involved with," says Nichols.

During today's hearing Winner showed no signs of emotion as she sat next to her attorneys with a blank expression on her face. Her defense points out she's been in good spirits since being held in Lincoln County Jail.

"Without talking about her, I don't know anybody yet who has enjoyed being incarcerated for whatever case," says Bell Jr.

