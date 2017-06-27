UPDATE: No decision reached on Reality Winner bond

No decision was reached Friday on whether or not to grant bond to Reality Winner.

Friday's hearing went on for several hours with several recess breaks. The Prosecution presented an FBI counter-intelligence expert who ran through documents previously disclosed as part of the case to reaffirm the government's belief that Winner is a flight risk and should not be allowed to bond out of jail.

The Defense called Reality Winner's older sister, Brittany, who insisted that her sister's interest in the Middle East is purely for peacekeeping and humanitarian purposes. Reality's mother told the court she would go to any lengths, including selling her own home, to help her daughter post bond.

The Court was unable to reach a decision on the bond. The Judge is expected to announce a decision it next week.

Reality Winner's latest hearing is Friday morning and there have been new public findings in the case.

The 25-year-old National Security Agency contractor charged with leaking classified documents says she smuggled them out of her workplace by putting them into her pantyhose.

That comes from a transcript that Federal prosecutors filed in court Wednesday.

The 78-page document details her interrogation when the FBI searched her home in June.

Winner is accused of sending information about Russian cyberattacks during the presidential election to an outside news outlet.

Within the transcription, she said since there was already the possibility of a breach in cyber security that her leaks would not cause any more damage.

This past weekend, her lawyers said she has not had any additional charges in over three months.

Their goal is to free her on bond ahead of the trial, tentatively scheduled for March 1, 2018.

The defense called a pretrial meeting Wednesday to discuss potential issues concerning discovery in the case.

The defense said it needs more time to get more security clearances for its lawyers and potential expert consultants, enabling them to fully review the evidence and formulate a strategy.

The prosecution said there are 400 pages of confidential information that it plans on using as evidence in the case.

Security clearances were initially required by September 15, though that date has moved to November 1, 2017. The defense and prosecution agreed that the month of March would be the likely time in which the trial could be conducted. The tentative date for trial is March 1, 2017, four months after the deadline for security clearances.

The court was placed into recess, and everyone without a clearance to discuss topics of confidentiality was asked to exit.

Reality Leigh Winner has another pre-trial hearing at Augusta's Federal Courthouse Wednesday at 9am.

The government is accusing her of sharing top-secret information to the public.

That information has to do with possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Winner was indicted on a single count of "willful retention and transmission of national defense information" by a federal grand jury earlier in the year.

And the court recently ruled that she will be able to view any evidence containing classified information, so long as she signs non-disclosure agreements.

Her trial date is still scheduled for October 23, 2017.

Reality Winner was in court on Tuesday for her Pre-Trial hearing.

She's the federal contractor accused of leaking classified information. A trial date is now set for October 23rd.

"I think this is about as quickly as we could handle this case given all the different steps along the way," says one of her lawyers, John Bell Jr.

The Prosecution says it found a notebook written in Farsi that belongs to Winner that agents are translating. At her bond hearing several weeks ago, they said they found other notebooks that showed her intentions to meet with Taliban Leaders.

"Once we actually get into the evidence then we'll know if something is or is not shocking," says her other lawyer, Titus Nichols.

But with high amount of classified information in this trial, a 3rd party has now stepped in from the Department of Justice in Washington, DC to monitor the

evidence. Something her defense team says protects everyone involved in this case "That individual will have the responsibility of protecting and safeguarding any classified information. That's what sets it apart from any criminal case you're involved with," says Nichols.

During today's hearing Winner showed no signs of emotion as she sat next to her attorneys with a blank expression on her face. Her defense points out she's been in good spirits since being held in Lincoln County Jail.

"Without talking about her, I don't know anybody yet who has enjoyed being incarcerated for whatever case," says Bell Jr.

