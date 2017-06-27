Subaru and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society spread warmth to patients

On June 27, Subaru and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society were spreading warmth to cancer patients at the Georgia Cancer Center.

This is the second year that Subaru of America and LLS came together to donate to cancer patients. Gerald Jones Subaru sent a car to deliver blankets to the leukemia patients. Cancer patient Brandy Stephens says you can never have too many blankets. "With everything that your body is going through the slightest temperature change can send you into a deep freeze so the blankets really do help."

Doctors at the event say little gifts like blankets can make a huge difference to a cancer patient.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.