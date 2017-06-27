Princess Ruff joined WFXG FOX 54 as a Multimedia Journalist in June 2017. She is a Columbia, South Carolina native, but Augusta, GA is her birthplace.

A proud Gamecock, Princess graduated from the University of South Carolina May 2017 with a B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communications with a major in Broadcast Journalism. While there, she was an active member of the Association of Black Journalists (ABJ), Student Gamecock Television, and Carolina News.

As a little girl, Princess has always enjoyed the arts, media, and entertainment. Her family would often find her in her room hosting her pretend radio or talk show. Princess has a passion for telling the special and unique stories of others. She also feels it is her duty to help people within a community feel heard.

Princess is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

When she’s not covering the latest news, she’s painting, traveling, watching her favorite shows/movies on Netflix, or even walking a runway. Princess also enjoys uplifting and empowering girls and young women to follow their dreams and believe in themselves.

Connect with Princess via email at pruff@wfxg.com and follow her on Facebook.