Cutter Martin was born and raised on the Gulf Coast, where he tracked hurricanes and enjoyed summer downpours.
Cutter has had a true passion for weather since he was a toddler. This passion evolved over time; becoming a career while 'in college' at Texas Tech University. Before forecasting for WFXG, he worked as a weekend forecaster, severe weather reporter/producer at KCBD-TV in Lubbock, TX.
Upon graduation, Cutter seized an opportunity to get back to the coast, and of course the humidity! If not at 'work', he loves to eat, watch TV and run.
Send Brooke an email at cmartin@wfxg.com.
3933 Washington Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 650-5400
publicfile@wfxg.com
(706) 650-5400EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.