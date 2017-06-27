Cutter Martin was born and raised on the Gulf Coast, where he tracked hurricanes and enjoyed summer downpours.

Cutter has had a true passion for weather since he was a toddler. This passion evolved over time; becoming a career while 'in college' at Texas Tech University. Before forecasting for WFXG, he worked as a weekend forecaster, severe weather reporter/producer at KCBD-TV in Lubbock, TX.

Upon graduation, Cutter seized an opportunity to get back to the coast, and of course the humidity! If not at 'work', he loves to eat, watch TV and run.

Send Brooke an email at cmartin@wfxg.com.