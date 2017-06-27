Copy-Alissa Holmes

Alissa Holmes joined WFXG Fox 54 as a Multimedia Journalist in September 2016. Before coming to WFXG, Alissa worked as an intern at HLN in Atlanta, GA.

Alissa has a passion for storytelling, through various mediums including television, social media and performing arts. She has covered a variety of subjects from politics to breaking news to entertainment.

A May 2016 graduate of The University of South Carolina, Alissa majored in Broadcast Journalism and minored in Theater. Alissa is a native of Charleston, South Carolina.

As a storyteller, she continues to use both theater and journalism to be a bridge of awareness and a vessel to tell stories. Driven by the desire to uplift communities through the power of education Alissa studied politics and journalism at the University of Ghana in 2015.

Alissa is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

When she’s not in the newsroom or shooting stories, you can find Alissa at a local theater catching performance or play! Alissa enjoys mentoring children and helping them find their passions.

Send Alissa an email at alissaholmes@wfxg.com and follow her on Facebook.