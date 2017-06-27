Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, Hurricane Katrina triggered Brooke Laizer’s Atmospheric Science passion on August 29, 2005.

Graduating from Mississippi State University as a Professional Meteorology Major, Communications Minor during May 2017, she earned her heralded Bachelor of Science, specifically, Geoscience Degree. During college, Brooke interned in New Orleans, LA and Washington, DC media markets. While locally shadowing WVUE Fox8’s ‘Your Weather Authority,’ WJLA Abc7’s ‘StormWatch7,’ etcetera, Brooke nationally shadowed ABC News’ Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee, too.

Senior Year, she accepted a Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press “Best College Weathercast 2016” Award for forecasting. Off of the clock, Brooke supports New Orleans Saints players, New Orleans Pelicans players, Chicago Cubs players, as well as Mississippi State University Bulldog players. She also indulges in Pure Barre classes. Nothing could be better than serving others. Hence, working beside Jay Jefferies is an answered prayer.

Brooke joined the FOX 54 First Alert weather team in June 2017.

Send Brooke an email at blaizer@wfxg.com and follow her on Facebook.