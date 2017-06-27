Overturned tractor trailer spilling fuel on Woodlawn Rd. in Clarks Hill

Edgefield County EMA is on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer in Clarks Hill.

According to EMA, the truck is located at 659 Woodlawn Road. The truck is currently spilling gasoline and diesel fuel. The trucking company has an environmental cleanup team on its way to the scene and Edgefield County EMA is on standby to provide assistance.

What caused the truck to overturn is still unknown and being investigated. Aiken County and McCormick County are also assisting.

