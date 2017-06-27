Overturned tractor trailer spilling fuel on Woodlawn Rd. in Clarks Hill

An NFL athlete is trying to give back to the community he came from. Dekoda Watson is having a weekend of activities to create as many scholarships as possible for students around the CSRA.More >>
A mother was arrested for felony cruelty charges after she allegedly whipped her three sons after she found out they burglarized a home.
Edgefield County EMA is on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer in Clarks Hill. According to EMA, the truck is located at 659 Woodlawn Road. The truck is currently spilling gasoline and diesel fuel.
Responding deputies arrived to smoke billowing from the restaurant and the suspect, forty-five-year-old Roland Evan Croyle, standing shirtless next to his vehicle outside the front doors.
Keith Cunningham has been captured. According to Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, he was caught be units of the perimeter of the search area.
