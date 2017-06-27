TRAFFIC ALERT: Update...Overturned vehicle on Bobby Jones Expres - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

TRAFFIC ALERT: Update...Overturned vehicle on Bobby Jones Expressway; cleared

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

This scene has been cleared.

There is an overturned vehicle on Bobby Jones Expressway.

Dispatch says two vehicles are believed to be involved. It is on the eastbound side of the highway between Wheeler Rd. and Wrightsboro Rd. exits. We have a crew on the way.

We will bring you more information as it comes in.

