Local NFL athlete brings fundraising events to CSRA with sights set on scholarships

An NFL athlete is trying to give back to the community he came from.

Dekoda Watson is having a weekend of activities to create as many scholarships as possible for students around the CSRA.

It is all part of Koda's Kids Foundation starting Thursday, July 13.

The events begin with a flag football tournament at Aiken High School.

A golf tournament at Woodside Plantation Country Club in Aiken Friday, July 14.

There will be a closest to the pin contest, longest drive competition, and a "best-dressed" award.

The final day of activities on Saturday, July 15, will close with a football and cheerleading camp.

Ages 7-17 are invited to all of the 6th Annual Koda's Kids events.

The proceeds will be compiled and awarded in the form of academic scholarships for high school seniors in Aiken, Columbia, and Richmond counties.

Dekoda Watson went to South Aiken High School and is currently signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

Because of this, he's coming to these events with quite a bit of NFL starpower--DeMarcus Ware.

To register, please visit kodaskids.org.

