How to handle 4th of July pet anxiety

They might look pretty but it’s no secret fireworks don’t sit well with your pets. Therefore, the 4th of July is usually a day your pet is not a fan of.

“They’re fun for humans, but can be very stressful for dogs. Part of the reason is we have all these loud sounds and smells and crowds of people. And it can cause a lot of stress and anxiety,” said Kathy Ellis, an Augusta Dog Trainer.

Ellis said 4th of July is one of the number one holidays when people lose their pets.

Ellis explained, “Dogs that even don’t have a history of jumping, climbing or digging, can be frightened by the sound of fireworks particularly. And they’ll do those behaviors to escape the sounds and the scary noises.”

So what can you do to prevent this? It’s simple- bring your pets inside.

“If they’re crate trained, I would keep them in the crate. Drape a cloth over the crate. Play some music, put the TV on,” Ellis said.

This helps drown out the sound of the fireworks.

As far as attending 4th of July events, Ellis says it’s best to leave your pets at home. But, if you do bring them along, remember these tips.

“Make sure their leashes, their harnesses and their collars are well fitted. Make sure they have ID tags that are visible and secure on the collars. And make sure they’re micro-chipped,” Ellis explained.

Ellis said overall if they go to an event with you, leave before the fireworks.

4th of July also calls for some good food. But remember to brief yourself on what food’s are harmful to your pets. This includes avocados, onions and grapes.

