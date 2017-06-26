ACSO Most Wanted 6/26/17

Most wanted by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office on June 16, 2017.
Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office conducted a forensic dig Monday morning at the Georgia Power Substation located at 701 King Street. What was believed to be human remains were discovered at the site on June 20. Officials say the bones were very old, which made identification difficult.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office conducted a forensic dig Monday morning at the Georgia Power Substation located at 701 King Street. What was believed to be human remains were discovered at the site on June 20. Officials say the bones were very old, which made identification difficult.More >>
A man is being charged with arson after investigators say he set fire to Twin Peaks in Augusta. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze. According to the Augusta Fire Department, a call came in about a vehicle fire at the restaurant at around 12:49 p.m.More >>
A man is being charged with arson after investigators say he set fire to Twin Peaks in Augusta. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze. According to the Augusta Fire Department, a call came in about a vehicle fire at the restaurant at around 12:49 p.m.More >>
Georgia veterinarians have recently confirmed an increase in the growth of canine respiratory disease found in dogs. Although a typical day in the park can appear harmless, it can have fatal results if you're not careful.More >>
Georgia veterinarians have recently confirmed an increase in the growth of canine respiratory disease found in dogs. Although a typical day in the park can appear harmless, it can have fatal results if you're not careful.More >>
Several houses have been evacuated in Columbia County due to a gas leak. Crews are working to repair the leak on Fury's Ferry Road in Martinez. Fury's Ferry is shut down between The Pass and Evans to Locks Road.More >>
Several houses have been evacuated in Columbia County due to a gas leak. Crews are working to repair the leak on Fury's Ferry Road in Martinez. Fury's Ferry is shut down between The Pass and Evans to Locks Road.More >>