Canine Influenza cases on the rise in Georgia

Georgia veterinarians have recently confirmed an increase in the growth of canine respiratory disease found in dogs.

Although a typical day in the park can appear harmless, it can have fatal results if you're not careful.

Augusta local Jack Hale says he typically tries to be careful when taking his dogs out to play. "Here, this is only our second time here at this dog bark…usually, we take our own bowls but today I didn’t think about because this was kind of a last-minute thing.”

But taking that extra minute to remember and take precaution could pay off. Dr. Emily Garnto of Care More Animal Hospital says there has been widespread growth in the number of dogs suffering from canine respiratory disease or CIV: Canine Influenza Virus. "There has been an increase in the number of dogs showing up positive in Macon. We have had in increase in the number of dogs showing respiratory signs such as coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge.”

It can even be transmitted in the air. Your dog could become infected if another simply barks nearby. "It’s honestly not just with contact. It can be transferred through the air. So barking, coughing, nasal secretions, contaminated bedding, environment in general," says Dr. Garnto.

Even clinical symptoms like coughing, sneezing, and loss of appetite can appear mild. But if untreated, they can worsen.

“It can be fatal. That’s just the important thing to know. It can lead to pneumonia. There is an increase in the number of dogs showing up positive, especially in the southeast. I would just push for recognition. That it is out there, your dog can get it. So go ahead and come in and get a vaccine." says Garnto.

Just going the extra mile to clean bowls daily and making regular vet visits can help keep your dog virus free and tails wagging. If your dog is showing any symptoms of the virus, please make an appointment with your nearest veterinarian as soon as possible for the Canine Influenza Vaccine.

