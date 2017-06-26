Homes on Fury's Ferry Rd. evacuated due to gas leak - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Homes on Fury's Ferry Rd. evacuated due to gas leak

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
MARTINEZ, GA (WFXG) -

Several houses have been evacuated in Columbia County due to a gas leak.

Crews are working to repair the leak on Fury's Ferry Road in Martinez. Fury's Ferry is shut down between The Pass and Evans to Locks Road. six houses in that area have been evacuated as a precaution. The entrances to Forest Creek and West Lake subdivisions are closed.

