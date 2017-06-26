Police: Man who set Twin Peaks restaurant on fire intended to die

Responding deputies arrived to smoke billowing from the restaurant and the suspect, forty-five-year-old Roland Evan Croyle, standing shirtless next to his vehicle outside the front doors.More >>
Keith Cunningham has been captured. According to Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, he was caught be units of the perimeter of the search area.More >>
An NFL athlete is trying to give back to the community he came from. Dekoda Watson is having a weekend of activities to create as many scholarships as possible for students around the CSRA.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office conducted a forensic dig Monday morning at the Georgia Power Substation located at 701 King Street. What was believed to be human remains were discovered at the site on June 20. Officials say the bones were very old, which made identification difficult.More >>
