Police: Man who set Twin Peaks restaurant on fire intended to die

A man is being charged with arson after investigators say he set fire to Twin Peaks in Augusta.

Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the restaurant at around 12:45 p.m. for reports that someone ran their vehicle into the front of the restaurant and was attempting to set the building on fire. Responding deputies arrived to smoke billowing from the restaurant and the suspect, forty-five-year-old Roland Evan Croyle, standing shirtless next to his vehicle outside the front doors. The responding deputy noticed that Croyle had an eight- or ten-inch knife in his belt. The deputy drew his gun, allowing another law enforcement officer to tackle Croyle to the ground.

While Croyle was in the back of a patrol car, he reportedly said several times, "I was supposed to die." A deputy who spoke with Croyle says the man intended to be shot several times by responding officers.

Croyle has been booked into the Richmond County Detention Center and is facing five felony charges: first-degree arson and four counts of aggravated assault.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

Goodwill Job Connection has offered employment assistance to Twin Peaks employees displaced by the fire. Workers in need of help finding new employment can visit Goodwill Job Connection at 3179 Washington Road or call 706-447-5195.

Just over one year ago in Feb. 2016, Macaroni Grill, another restaurant in the same area as Twin Peaks, burned to the ground. That location has since been bulldozed and is now an empty lot.

Twin Peaks, a sports bar chain, was founded in Lewisville, Texas, in 2005. It is well known for its mountaineer and lumberjack themes, as well as the revealing uniforms worn by its female serving staff.

In 2015, a deadly shooting broke out between feuding motorcycle gangs at a Twin peaks in Waco, Texas. Nine bikers died and 18 were injured after the shootout was resolved by police and a SWAT team.

Editor's Note: The suspect's name was initially reported as Evan Rolland. This has since been cleared up and the name has been corrected in the story.

