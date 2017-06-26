Man crashes vehicle into, then sets fire to Twin Peaks restaurant

A man is being charged with arson after investigators say he set fire to Twin Peaks in Augusta.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze. According to the Augusta Fire Department, a call came in about a vehicle fire at the restaurant at around 12:49 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters noticed smoke and flame coming from the building.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, a possible ex-employee of Twin Peaks crashed his vehicle into the building. The man, now identified as forty-five-year-old Roland Evan Croyle, reportedly set the restaurant on fire. An unidentified individual held Rolland at gunpoint until deputies arrived and detained him. Rolland is being charged with arson and more charges are pending.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

Due to the activity in the area, traffic around the intersection of Wheeler Road and Robert C. Daniel, Jr. Parkway is backed up. If possible, seek alternate routes around the area.

Goodwill Job Connection has offered employment assistance to Twin Peaks employees displaced by the fire. Workers in need of help finding new employment can visit Goodwill Job Connection at 3179 Washington Road or call 706-447-5195.

Just over one year ago in Feb. 2016, Macaroni Grill, another restaurant in the same area as Twin Peaks, burned to the ground. That location has since been bulldozed and is now an empty lot.

Twin Peaks, a sports bar chain, was founded in Lewisville, Texas, in 2005. It is well known for its mountaineer and lumberjack themes, as well as the revealing uniforms worn by its female serving staff.

In 2015, a deadly shooting broke out between feuding motorcycle gangs at a Twin peaks in Waco, Texas. Nine bikers died and 18 were injured after the shootout was resolved by police and a SWAT team.

Editor's Note: The suspect's name was initially reported as Evan Rolland. This has since been cleared up and the name has been corrected in the story.

