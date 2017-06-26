Crews working to extinguish fire at Twin Peaks in Augusta

Twin Peaks, a restaurant in the Augusta Exchange shopping center is on fire.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze. According to the Augusta Fire Department, a call came in about a vehicle fire at the restaurant at around 12:49 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters noticed smoke and flame coming from the building. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Due to the activity in the area, traffic around the intersection of Wheeler Road and Robert C. Daniel, Jr. Parkway is backed up. If possible, seek alternate routes around the area.

Just over one year ago, Macaroni Grill, another restaurant in the same area as Twin Peaks burned to the ground. That location has since been bulldozed and is now an empty lot.

