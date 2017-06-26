3rd arrest made in 2015 Augusta Teleperformance murder - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

3rd arrest made in 2015 Augusta Teleperformance murder

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Jesse Jackson, arrested for murder; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office Jesse Jackson, arrested for murder; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office
CSRA (WFXG) -

A third suspect in the December 2015 murder of Randy Ramos has been arrested.

29-year-old Jesse Daniel Jackson was taken into custody by Georgia State Patrol in Morgan County on Saturday, June 24. He is being charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Two other suspects, 20-year-old Tarez Gordon and 26-year-old Marquise Yarbary were previously arrested in 2015 and charged with murder among other charges. 

Note: This booking photo is from 2010. The current booking photo is not available at this time.

