Raising awareness for National HIV Testing Day

One out of 7 people in the United States don't know they have HIV -- that's why tomorrow is so important.

Tuesday is National HIV Testing Day, and over one million people in the United States are living with HIV. DHEC is encouraging folks to come out and get tested for HIV and other STD's.

DHEC says early detection is crucial for treating the disease and preventing new cases. Testing isn't as scary as it used to be -- there are saliva-based tests that are just a cheek swab and tests that are just a finger prick.

It's 2017, and many people still think of HIV as a disease that only affects homosexuals and that is just not true.

According to the CDC, millennials are most likely to be unaware of their infection, so they encourage testing starting at the age of 13.

One in 32 black women will be diagnosed with HIV, and that's higher than any of their other female counterparts.

If you're sexually active and over the age of 50, you have the same risk factors as younger people, and you are more likely to be diagnosed in the later stages which can increase your chances of developing AIDS.

Don't assume everything is okay -- get tested if for anything, just peace of mind.

Testing should be a part of routine health care and not something taboo, because early detection can help those affected to stay healthy longer, cut back on trips to the doctor and prevent transmission.

To schedule your free test at your local health department, you can call DHEC's hotline at 1-800-322-2437, or visit their website

