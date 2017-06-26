Raising awareness for National HIV Testing Day

Twin Peaks, a restaurant in the Augusta Exchange shopping center is on fire. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze. FOX 54 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will update this story when more information is available.More >>
A third suspect in the December 2015 murder of Randy Ramos has been arrested. 29-year-old Jesse Daniel Jackson was taken into custody by Georgia State Patrol in Morgan County on Saturday, June 24.More >>
One out of 7 people in the United States don't know they have HIV -- that's why tomorrow is so important. Tuesday is National HIV Testing Day, and over one million people in the United States are living with HIV.More >>
An off-duty deputy with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office has been killed in an apparent crash in Warrenville. The Sheriff's Office says twenty-two-year-old Deputy Kesli Payton Padgett was reported missing at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday and a search was conducted in the Warrenville area.More >>
June 24 marked the eighth year that Augusta has been home to a Pride Parade and Festival.The Augusta Pride is considered one of the largest festivals in downtown Augusta and has an economic impact with over 100 vendors.More >>
