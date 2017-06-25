Crowds gather to celebrate the 2017 Augusta Pride Parade and Festival

June 24 marked the eighth year that Augusta has been home to a Pride Parade and Festival.The Augusta Pride is considered one of the largest festivals in downtown Augusta and has an economic impact with over 100 vendors. FOX 54's Miya Payton spoke to organizers who say the parade promotes unity and diversity in Augusta.

The parade started out on Broad Street with floats, dancers, and music. Parade Coordinator Alan Brayden considers it an empowering moment for people who are considered different in society. "I'm a very strong believer in this because unless we all have representation our voices are not being heard."

More festivities took place at the Augusta Common after the parade, where FOX 54's Meteorologist Jay Jeffries emceed the event. Those who showed up danced, laughed, ate delicious foods, and enjoyed activities. The event was all about highlighting what it means to be inclusive and diverse as a community in Augusta. Kevin Brown has been coming to the festival for years. "You get to hang out with people of your kind and feel comfortable. It's a perfect setting and allows you to express yourself. I can wear what I want and feel comfortable."

Lonzo Smith is the president of the Augusta Pride. He says this is a chance for the community to focus on love and not differences. He believes if you lead with love it will change the world. "The things that make us different does not matter. The two least interesting things about me is that I am gay and black. Lets find other things.

