Crowds gather to celebrate the 2017 Augusta Pride Parade and Festival

June 24 marked the eighth year that Augusta has been home to a Pride Parade and Festival.The Augusta Pride is considered one of the largest festivals in downtown Augusta and has an economic impact with over 100 vendors.More >>
An off-duty deputy with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office has been killed in an apparent crash in Warrenville. The Sheriff's Office says twenty-two-year-old Deputy Kesli Payton Padgett was reported missing at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday and a search was conducted in the Warrenville area.More >>
Last week the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that sex offenders cannot be broadly banned from using social media. The ruling strikes down any law that prohibited sex offenders from accessing social media.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Thursday night in Augusta. At around 11:35 p.m., deputies were called out to 1603 Jonathan Court for a reported drive-by shooting.More >>
The Aiken Republican Club’s June Luncheon was graced by a special guest Friday: South Carolina’s 117th Governor, Henry McMaster.More >>
