U.S. Supreme Court ruling strikes down any law that prohibited sex offenders from accessing social media

Last week the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that sex offenders cannot be broadly banned from using social media. The ruling strikes down any law that prohibited sex offenders from accessing social media.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Thursday night in Augusta. At around 11:35 p.m., deputies were called out to 1603 Jonathan Court for a reported drive-by shooting.More >>
The Aiken Republican Club’s June Luncheon was graced by a special guest Friday: South Carolina’s 117th Governor, Henry McMaster.More >>
A new water tower is going up in Graniteville. Valley Public Service Authority says it’s the last phase of upgrading the town’s water system.More >>
The Burke County Sheriff's is searching for a man wanted for a shooting in Waynesboro over the weekend. According to investigators, eighteen-year-old Jamerikee Amir Lewis is wanted for a shooting that happened on the 300 block of Washington Drive.More >>
