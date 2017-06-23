U.S. Supreme Court ruling strikes down any law that prohibited sex offenders from accessing social media

Last week the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that sex offenders cannot be broadly banned from using social media. The ruling strikes down any law that prohibited sex offenders from accessing social media.

Richmond County District Attorney Natalie Paine says the ruling does not change the restrictions that Georgia has placed on sex offenders involving social media. "While they are under sentence they are prohibited from accessing social media or other mediums for the purpose of communicating with children." But once sex offenders are released, they have full access to social media again which is protected by their first amendment right. Paine says this does make the job tougher for law enforcement and the prosecutors. She says parents will need to do their part and monitor their kids' social media accounts. "Just because your child is safe in your home doesn't mean that they are not being preyed upon on the internet."



Jessica Bennett is a mother of two who lives in Augusta. She agrees with the court's ruling. "Its a super hard law to enforce. If people want to make an account and have bad intentions they are going to find a way." That's why she makes her family take precautions when using social media and sets strict privacy settings on all of their pages. She thinks every parent should do the same thing. "If you don't know me you won't find my account. I make sure to always to have the locator turned off so that any photos I post don't have any GPS location on them. I also read articles that said that's one way they can track you and your kids. Especially if you're always tagging where you are."

District Attorney Natalie Paine believes there could be more new laws in the future as the courts try to keep up with the dangers online.

