Gov. McMaster talks budget, jobs at Aiken Republican Club luncheon

The Aiken Republican Club’s June Luncheon was graced by a special guest Friday: South Carolina’s 117th Governor, Henry McMaster.

Prior to his position as governor, McMaster served as Lieutenant Governor for two years, eight years as Attorney General and four years as United States Attorney after being appointed by Ronald Reagan.

While at the luncheon, Governor McMaster spoke on his agenda for the future. Some of his key points included state budget spending and more job opportunities for citizens. “The most critical thing that we can do something very quickly with that will have results and implications for the future is getting our workforce ready for the new kind of work… new kind of very good paying jobs… that have developed in today’s economy. We’ve got 60,000 jobs right now out there, good paying jobs, looking for people. And the people don’t have the skills and educations to take those jobs.”

Governor McMaster’s plans even sparked the interest of young Republicans, like Leslie Lovett, looking for a better future for the United States Government. Leslie is the 3rd Vice Chair for the South Carolina Republican Party and the President of the Winthrop College Republicans in Rock Hill. “I look forward to him continuing what he’s doing. Talk about economic opportunity and kind of cut a lot of the frivolous spending and send the money where it needs to go. And not where a select few in the General Assembly want it to go. I think he really believes about the people and small business, not just large business. He wants to make sure that small businesses are still the backbone of communities and I really love that about him.”

The Aiken Republican Club plans to partner with local high schools to help educate young students on politics and how they can play a key role.

