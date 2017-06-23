Gov. McMaster talks budget, jobs at Aiken Republican Club luncheon

The Aiken Republican Club’s June Luncheon was graced by a special guest Friday: South Carolina’s 117th Governor, Henry McMaster.More >>
The Aiken Republican Club’s June Luncheon was graced by a special guest Friday: South Carolina’s 117th Governor, Henry McMaster.More >>
A new water tower is going up in Graniteville. Valley Public Service Authority says it’s the last phase of upgrading the town’s water system.More >>
A new water tower is going up in Graniteville. Valley Public Service Authority says it’s the last phase of upgrading the town’s water system.More >>
The Burke County Sheriff's is searching for a man wanted for a shooting in Waynesboro over the weekend. According to investigators, eighteen-year-old Jamerikee Amir Lewis is wanted for a shooting that happened on the 300 block of Washington Drive.More >>
The Burke County Sheriff's is searching for a man wanted for a shooting in Waynesboro over the weekend. According to investigators, eighteen-year-old Jamerikee Amir Lewis is wanted for a shooting that happened on the 300 block of Washington Drive.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Thursday night in Augusta. At around 11:35 p.m., deputies were called out to 1603 Jonathan Court for a reported drive-by shooting.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Thursday night in Augusta. At around 11:35 p.m., deputies were called out to 1603 Jonathan Court for a reported drive-by shooting.More >>
John Domol has your Weekend Blitz for 6/23/17-6/25/17More >>
John Domol has your Weekend Blitz for 6/23/17-6/25/17More >>