10K Home Makeover Contest Rules

$10,000 HOME MAKEOVER PROMOTION RULES

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Southern Industries 3933 Washington Rd. Augusta, GA 30907. The promotion begins at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time Zone, Tuesday, June 26, 2017, and ends at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time Zone, Thursday, September 14, 2017. Entries must be received by 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time Zone, Thursday, September 14, 2017. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following States/ Counties in the sponsor’s service area: In Alabama: Madison, Morgan, Limestone, Lawrence, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair counties. In Georgia: Burke, Columbia, Richmond, McDuffie, Warren, Washington counties. In South Carolina: Edgefield, Aiken, Jenkins, Glascock, Wilkes, Barnwell, Bamberg, and McCormick.

Whom are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Sponsors, Participating Entities, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per individual will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified. Winner must provide proof of legal ownership of property and must be legally allowed to make changes or improvements to requested property and/or land.

3. How to Enter. There is one way to enter this promotion. Beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time Zone, Monday, August 26, 2017, individuals can log on to www.wfxg.com and complete the online entry form. Entries must be received by 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time Zone Thursday, September 14, 2017 in order to qualify. Individuals entering will be asked to provide basic contact information (name, address, phone number, alternate phone number, email address) and select from a list of categories in which they would like to have improvements made to their home or property. All entries become the property of Sponsors and Participating Entities; and Sponsors and Participating Entities reserve the right to use any information submitted by entrants in any manner.

Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.

Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsors reserve the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, and Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that Sponsors and Participating Entities of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that Sponsors may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsors for that purpose. Sponsors are not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsors.

4. Prize. One (1) randomly selected winner will receive up to $10,000 in home makeover goods and services to make improvements to their home. Improvement options include, but are not limited to: Bathroom Remodeling of Bath Wraps, Walk-in Tubs and Showers, Roofing, K Guard Gutters, Siding, Windows, Patio Covers and Exterior Doors. Consult sign up form for details.

The potential total value of prize for sole winner is up to $10,000.

No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner.

5. How the Prize is Awarded. One (1) Winner will be randomly selected from all of the Participating Entities’ Entries after the closing time for the contest, which is 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time Zone, Thursday, September, 2017. Winner’s eligibility will be confirmed. Winner will be announced on or about 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, Septmeber 15, 2017. Winner will be contacted via the contact information on the entry form submitted. Only One (1) winner will be selected from the Participating Entities. Announcement may include Sponsors or Participating Entities’ news coverage and social media announcements.

6. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received across all Participating Entities.

7. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver's license with current address or other appropriate form of identification is required to claim a Prize. Winner must claim Prize within 30 days after notification of winning the prize, or the prize will be forfeited. Timing of actual work to be done and/or Prize to be provided will be determined between the winner and businesses providing goods, services, and/or improvements in the sponsor’s viewing area (“Businesses”) so as to fulfill the requests of the Winner per the budget constraints, but in the case of disagreement, Sponsor and/or Businesses reserve the right to make the final decision in their sole discretion. All Sponsors and Businesses are not responsible for the amount of time it may take to complete any work related to the home makeover. Length of time for makeover will be determined by the amount of work requested and current conditions of property or land being improved.

Winner must provide proof of legal residency and have legal right to make any changes to property requested. No work will be done for any property or land not owned by winner without written permission from property and/or land owner. Property and/or land is subject to approval by local Sponsors providing improvement and specifications that may be required in order to meet all applicable local building codes and allow for work to be completed. If winner does not meet eligibility requirements and is therefore ineligible, then Sponsors reserve the right to select another winner at random. Sponsors takes no responsibility for the condition of the Prize provided by Businesses. Winner must sign a hold harmless agreement for Sponsors and Participating Entities; and sign release agreement for any Businesses.

If goods, services, or improvements requested by winner do not equal $10,000 in value, such total value determined by Southern Siding (Sponsor), using their standard retail valuation of the provided good, service or improvement, there will be no other prize or cash awarded for the remaining balance.

Should the winner request a good or service for improvement in a category of a Sponsor(s), the improvement or service will be provided by that Sponsor(s). Winner is not limited in choosing improvements, goods, or services based on what they selected during the entry process. All specified categories would remain open to the winner. If Winner requests any improvements that are not covered by the contest, in Sponsors’ sole discretion, such improvements will be considered separate and apart from this promotion.

Winner will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. Sponsors will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner will receive a Form 1099 from Sponsors if Sponsors reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity by Sponsors and/or Participating Entities without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that Sponsors and/or Participating Entities have the right to publicize and broadcast winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

8. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsors and Participating Entities, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the Prize, however caused.

9. Sponsors’ Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by Sponsors. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by Sponsors are final and binding. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsors’ websites, or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).

10. List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to $10,000 Home Makeover, WFXG FOX54, 3933 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 between October 2, 2017 and October 15, 2017.