Graniteville gets new water tower

GRANITEVILLE, SC (WFXG) -

A new water tower is going up in Graniteville.

Valley Public Service Authority says it’s the last phase of upgrading the town’s water system.

Sitting high up on Gregg Highway, Graniteville’s new water tower is taking shape.

 “It should give us a large supply of water for a long time. Good quality water,” said Calvin Smith, GM for Valley Public Service Authority.

This is the final phase of replacing the Avondale Mills Water System. Crews started work on the $4 million project back in 2010.

“So what’s funding this? We’re doing a loan. Part loan, part grant through Roo Development,” Smith said.

1 million gallons of water will flow in and out of the tank at all times. It’s bringing fresh, clean water to Graniteville and the surrounding areas. It’ll also make firefighters job easier when it comes to accessing water.

“It’s just another sign of the good things happening in Graniteville with the growth that is happening and the new growth that we’re experiencing,” said Roger Boyd, a Graniteville resident.

Boyd’s lived in Graniteville for 67 years. He says he’s excited about the changes.

“We appreciate the effort that was put in to acquire the tank without us having to foot the bill through our water bill,” Boyd said.

This tank is designed to serve as a backup for the other 4 tanks in Vaucluse, Aiken, Warrenville and Gloverville if something were to happen to them.

The project is expected to wrap up by December 2017. Once painted,  it’ll read “Graniteville” across the tank.

