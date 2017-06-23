Investigators searching for Waynesboro shooting suspect

The Burke County Sheriff's is searching for a man wanted for a shooting in Waynesboro over the weekend.

According to investigators, eighteen-year-old Jamerikee Amir Lewis is wanted for a shooting that happened on the 300 block of Washington Drive. Lewis is 5-feet-1-inch tall and around 120 lbs. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8029 or the Burke County Sheriff's Office at 706-554-2133.?

