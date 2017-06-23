16-year-old killed in Augusta drive-by shooting

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Thursday night in Augusta.

At around 11:35 p.m., deputies were called out to 1603 Jonathan Court for a reported drive-by shooting. When they arrived, deputies discovered sixteen-year-old Nicholas Griffin suffering from a gunshot wound to the right hip. Griffin was taken to Augusta University Medical Center. He died in surgery Friday morning at 5:40 a.m.

The sheriff's office is investigating his shooting. They believe it may be gang-related. An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Lab.

