The eighth annual Augusta Pride festival is ready to rock and roll

A new water tower is going up in Graniteville. Valley Public Service Authority says it’s the last phase of upgrading the town’s water system.More >>
The Burke County Sheriff's is searching for a man wanted for a shooting in Waynesboro over the weekend. According to investigators, eighteen-year-old Jamerikee Amir Lewis is wanted for a shooting that happened on the 300 block of Washington Drive.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Thursday night in Augusta. At around 11:35 p.m., deputies were called out to 1603 Jonathan Court for a reported drive-by shooting.More >>
John Domol has your Weekend Blitz for 6/23/17-6/25/17More >>
Augusta Pride is the city's third largest festival and it all begins Friday night with Beats on Broad. Now in its eighth year and with some added star power, organizers anticipate the most impressive turnout yet.More >>
