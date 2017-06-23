The eighth annual Augusta Pride festival is ready to rock and roll

Security was ratcheted up a notch for this year's Augusta Pride festival; Lonzo Smith.

Augusta Pride is the city's third largest festival and it all begins Friday night with Beats on Broad.

Now in its eighth year and some added star power, organizers anticipate the most impressive turnout yet.

Anywhere between 12-15,000 people will attend Augusta Pride, bringing nearly one million dollars in revenue to the city.

Bebe Rexha is headlining Friday's Beats on Broad, the largest outdoor dance party in the city.

Gates open at 6pm with a $10 entrance fee.

And the wealth of activities will spill over into Saturday with the pride parade.

The parade starts at 10:30am on Jones Street.

Lt. James Compton from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office says both security and awareness are ramped up.

This means more checkpoints and a greater presence of deputies in the area.

There are road closures as a result of the heightened security, as well.

Westbound 8th and Broad Street is closed and more of the road is being blocked off throughout Friday afternoon.

