Friends With Benefits announces three upcoming concerts

Augusta-based concert planning group Friends With Benefits has announced three upcoming concerts.

On August, 1, Govt. Mule + Galactic is coming to the Jessye Norman Amphitheater. Tickets are currently on sale.

On August 10, Friends With Benefits is hosting a concert outside of the CSRA, Major Rager Charlotte, which will feature Umphrey's McGee and Moon Taxi.

Finally, on Sept. 1, Friends With Benefits is hosting Ben Folds at the Jessye Norman Amphitheater.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.