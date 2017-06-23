BBB warning: IRS may actually call you

The International Revenue Service has changed the way it deals with overdue taxes, meaning third party agencies may now call you.

The Better Business Bureau is concerned this may confuse citizens, with scammers finding new tricks to take money or steal information from people.

A federal law signed in 2015 lets four contractors collect unpaid tax debts from the government. Those companies are CBE Group, Conserve, Performant, and Pioneer.

There are ways to tell if this is legitimate. The IRS will always find multiple ways to contact you, including certified mail and multiple contacts.

