TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident in Aiken County

Aiken County Dispatch has confirmed a single-vehicle accident.

The call came in at about 6:50 a.m. Friday. It happened near the intersection of Silver Bluff and Williston Roads. The call did come in with injuries, but dispatch says they sent EMS as a precaution. Rollover has not been confirmed. Details are limited at this time, but we will keep you updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

Use caution when traveling in that area.

