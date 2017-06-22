RCSO; "Fresh Start Initiative" aims to reduce warrants by 40%

There are more than 2900 unpaid misdemeanor warrants in Richmond County. But the Sheriff's Office is giving those offenders that warrants fit the criteria, a chance to clear their warrants with an offer he hopes they can't refuse. "We saw through social media and some interactions that some people were hesitant because they thought some kind of sting operation to lock some people up," says Sheriff Richard Roundtree.More >>
There are more than 2900 unpaid misdemeanor warrants in Richmond County. But the Sheriff's Office is giving those offenders that warrants fit the criteria, a chance to clear their warrants with an offer he hopes they can't refuse. "We saw through social media and some interactions that some people were hesitant because they thought some kind of sting operation to lock some people up," says Sheriff Richard Roundtree.More >>
An off-duty deputy with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office has been killed in an apparent crash in Warrenville. The Sheriff's Office says twenty-two-year-old Deputy Kesli Payton Padgett was reported missing at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday and a search was conducted in the Warrenville area.More >>
An off-duty deputy with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office has been killed in an apparent crash in Warrenville. The Sheriff's Office says twenty-two-year-old Deputy Kesli Payton Padgett was reported missing at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday and a search was conducted in the Warrenville area.More >>
The Augusta-Richmond County Emergency Management Agency has received reports of an earthquake centered in the southern portion of the city. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake took place shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.More >>
The Augusta-Richmond County Emergency Management Agency has received reports of an earthquake centered in the southern portion of the city. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake took place shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.More >>
sssMore >>
sssMore >>
On June 16 a black male wearing yellow shorts, black shirt, and black and yellow hat stole an LG cell phone from the Walmart in Evans, GA. Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for him. Contact them if you have any leads. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
On June 16 a black male wearing yellow shorts, black shirt, and black and yellow hat stole an LG cell phone from the Walmart in Evans, GA. Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for him. Contact them if you have any leads. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>