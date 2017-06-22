RCSO; "Fresh Start Initiative" aims to reduce warrants by 40%

There are more than 2900 unpaid misdemeanor warrants in Richmond County. But the Sheriff's Office is giving those offenders that warrants fit the criteria, a chance to clear their warrants with an offer he hopes they can't refuse.

"We saw through social media and some interactions that some people were hesitant because they thought some kind of sting operation to lock some people up," says Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

It's called the "Fresh Start Infinitive." Introduced last November for the first time by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office to give offenders a chance to pay their warrants at a 40% reduced rate.

"Some people just look at their sheriff's office only has a law enforcement component to lock people up," says Roundtree. It only applies to misdemeanor state warrants or probation warrants. Last year there was more than 3500 warrants, but after the same 2 day discount period that number dropped to around 2900.

"Our goal is to try and keep as many people out of jail as we can." But Roundtree says the goal this go-around is bigger, to slice that number potentially in half.

And some of these warrants go back as far as the early 1990's. Something Roundtree explains can catch up to you down the line making the outcome a lot worse. "If they're stopped for a traffic stop or having an encounter with law enforcement and they run that person's name that warrant is going to pop up. Not just here but any jurisdiction you go into."

After that 48 hour time frame next Thursday and Friday, the unpaid warrants will go back to normal.

