Augusta University delivers the cyber goods with a pair of major announcements

Partnerships with the Savannah River National Lab and the Hull-McKnight Cyber Center look to increase the clout of Augusta University; WFXG.

A pair of major cyber announcements thundered out from Augusta University Thursday morning.

University president Brooks Keel got right into it--a new school of computer and cyber sciences will open this fall and AU is partnering with the Savannah River National Laboratory.

The new school will open this fall in the Summerville Campus, and then move to the Hull-McKnight Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center when it opens next July.

"You've got the Georgia Technology Authority, you've got the GBI, you've got industry there, too," said Augusta University president Brooks Keel.

"Our students will be able to walk out of the classroom and go across the hall into an internship. Not get in their car and go somewhere else. That's the power of what that center's going to do."

And the partnership with SRNL will bring $200,000 in academic investment, increasing the quality of education at AU.

These announcements come in the aftermath of Monday's groundbreaking of the Hull-McKnight Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center.

The $60 million cyber center is being built over the next 13 months.

It's a 168,000 square-foot series of buildings on top of the former Golf and Gardens property on Reynolds Street.

A formal ribbon-cutting for the Hull-McKnight Cyber Center is expected for July 10, 2018.

