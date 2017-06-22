Weather delays put traffic construction on hold

An off-duty deputy with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office has been killed in an apparent crash in Warrenville. The Sheriff's Office says twenty-two-year-old Deputy Kesli Payton Padgett was reported missing at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday and a search was conducted in the Warrenville area.More >>
The Augusta-Richmond County Emergency Management Agency has received reports of an earthquake centered in the southern portion of the city. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake took place shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
On June 16 a black male wearing yellow shorts, black shirt, and black and yellow hat stole an LG cell phone from the Walmart in Evans, GA. Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for him. Contact them if you have any leads. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announces a traffic shift planned for the US 76/US 378 bridge construction project in Richland County.
