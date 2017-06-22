Weather delays put traffic construction on hold

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced a traffic shift planned for the US 76/US 378 bridge construction project in Richland County.

The Mill Creek Bridge Replacement project is a staged construction project to remove and replace the two bridges over Mill Creek. The project is broken into different construction phases to allow two lanes of traffic in both directions while constructing the project. The traffic shifts planned for Thursday, June 22, will begin the third phase of construction. The third phase will shift westbound traffic onto newly constructed roadway and bridge while eastbound traffic remains on the detour roadway and bridge. The existing eastbound bridge will then be removed and replaced. The final phase of construction will be to shift the eastbound traffic from the detour roadway and detour bridge and back onto the newly constructed roadway and eastbound bridge. Once this has been completed, the detour roadway and detour bridge will be removed.

Pending weather delays on Thursday, June 22, the new traffic shift will affect westbound US 76/US 378 from Old Hopkins Road to Old Garners Ferry Road. The westbound US 76/US 378 traffic will be shifted into its final position on a newly constructed roadway and bridge.

The next phase of the project is to remove and reconstruct the existing eastbound bridge.

