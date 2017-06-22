Officials looking for Evans Walmart shoplifting suspect - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Officials looking for Evans Walmart shoplifting suspect

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Source: Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office
Source: Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office Source: Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office

On June 16 a black male wearing yellow shorts, black shirt, and black and yellow hat stole an LG cell phone from the Walmart in Evans, GA.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for him. Contact them if you have any leads.

