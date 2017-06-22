Columbia Co. looking for a suspect who robbed two people in their home

On June 18th at 5:30pm, Juwuan Keonta Walton went into a house on Shadowmoor Drive and robbed two people. He has an arrest warrant for Home Invasion 1st Degree. His current whereabouts are unknown at this time and he does not have a vehicle. His last address was 307 Indian Trail Court in Richmond County.

Any contact with Juwuan Walton please contact Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

He's 21 years old, 6’01” tall, and weighs 175 lbs.

