Deadly car crash Tuesday afternoon

Emergency crews responded to a car crash on the 4900 block of Mike Padgett Highway. A southbound Toyota Corolla crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a vehicle head on. The Corolla rolled over in a ditch and landed on its roof. The person driving the northbound vehicle was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by Gold Cross EMS. His condition is unknown.

Sophia Niemczyk, 30, of Augusta was pronounced dead at the scene, close to an hour after the crash. She was the one driving the Toyota Corolla.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.