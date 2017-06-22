Richmond Co. wants to help citizens who have old outstanding arrest warrants

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in efforts with the Probation Department, the Solicitor’s Office, State Court Judges, Clerk of Courts Office, Recreation & Parks Department are trying again, to assist citizens of Richmond County who have old outstanding arrest warrants.

The first program was held last November, the “Fresh Start Initiative II” will be aimed at helping those persons who currently have an active outstanding State or Probation arrest warrant on file with the Sheriff’s Office to clear that warrant without fear of arrest at a substantially reduced cost. Originally, the Sheriff’s Office identified over 3500 warrants, some dating back to the 1990s where the defendant could merely pay a fine, complete some court documents and would be free and clear of any other obligations including arrest. Almost 300 people took advantage of the first initiative, and they'll be utilizing the same list used in November, adding no new names.

The Sheriff’s Office has again agreed to waive the $35.00 bench warrant fee and the courts and the county government has agreed to reduce all fines by 40% if paid in full. This program will only last for two days consisting of 48 hours of amnesty. At the end of this second initiative any persons picked up on the active warrants will be arrested and processed through the normal judicial procedures.

The Fresh Start Initiative II will be held on June 29th & 30th from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM at the May Park Recreation Center, 622 4th St. The list of active warrants will be placed on The Sheriff’s Office Website, the County’s website as well as several of the media outlets beginning Thursday June 22, one week prior to the start of the Initiative. Questions regarding the list can be addressed by calling 706-821-1039 or 706-821-1490

METHODS OF PAYMENT:

State Court Bench Warrants:

* Cash

* Money Orders (for the exact amount, we cannot give change or refunds from a money order)

* Visa or Master cards – (You have to show proper picture ID, the names have to match the credit card and license, they cannot take payments with someone else’s card unless that person accompanies them with their picture ID that matches the credit card.)

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.