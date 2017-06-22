Columbia Co. needs help identifying suspected shoplifter

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for this suspect. According to them, he stole a J7 Android cell phone from a shopping cart at Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway. The phone is valued at $500.00. Walmart has surveillance video of the incident.

If you have any information on this suspect, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.