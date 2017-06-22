Columbia Co. needs help identifying suspected shoplifter

The Augusta-Richmond County Emergency Management Agency has received reports of an earthquake centered in the southern portion of the city. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake took place shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for this suspect. According to them, he stole a J7 Android cell phone from a shopping cart at Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway. The phone is valued at $500.00. Walmart has surveillance video of the incident. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in efforts with the Probation Department, the Solicitor’s Office, State Court Judges, Clerk of Courts Office, Recreation & Parks Department are trying again, to assist citizens of Richmond County who have old outstanding arrest warrants. The first program was held last November, the “Fresh Start Initiative II” will be aimed at helping those persons who currently have an active outstanding State or Probation a...More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly fire in Beech Island. At around 1:38 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call about a fire on Bay Street.More >>
An Off-Duty Deputy with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office has been killed in an apparent crash in Warrenville. The Sheriff's Office says the Deputy was reported missing at about 2 PM on Wednesday. A search was conducted in the Warrenville area.More >>
