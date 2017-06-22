Columbia Co. needs help identifying suspected shoplifter - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia Co. needs help identifying suspected shoplifter

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Cell phone theft suspect Cell phone theft suspect
Picture #2 of suspect Picture #2 of suspect
Picture #3 of suspect Picture #3 of suspect

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for this suspect. According to them, he stole a J7 Android cell phone from a shopping cart at Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway. The phone is valued at $500.00. Walmart has surveillance video of the incident.

If you have any information on this suspect, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

  • Earthquake reported in Richmond County

    The Augusta-Richmond County Emergency Management Agency has received reports of an earthquake centered in the southern portion of the city.  The magnitude 2.1 earthquake took place shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.   

  • Richmond Co. wants to help citizens who have old outstanding arrest warrants

    The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in efforts with the Probation Department, the Solicitor’s Office, State Court Judges, Clerk of Courts Office, Recreation & Parks Department are trying again, to assist citizens of Richmond County who have old outstanding arrest warrants.  The first program was held last November, the “Fresh Start Initiative II” will be aimed at helping those persons who currently have an active outstanding State or Probation a...

