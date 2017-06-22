Earthquake reported in Richmond County

The Augusta-Richmond County Emergency Management Agency has received reports of an earthquake centered in the southern portion of the city. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake took place shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to the U. S. Geological Survey, the earthquake’s center has been pinpointed to the area of Lumpkin Road on Briarwood Drive. There are no reports of injuries or damages. Emergency 911 reports no calls regarding shaking nor damages.

